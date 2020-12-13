RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans are eagerly awaiting which of the four queens in the competition's final will claim the season two crown.

Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce, Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney are all within reach of becoming the UK's next Drag Race superstar.

"Alright babes" Bimini, from Norfolk, has bounced back from possible elimination in episode one to claiming a clutch of Ru-Peter badges, and creating show-stealing moments including an homage to Katie Price.

"It's been a journey," said the 27-year-old journalism graduate, who has been tipped as a favourite to win.

"I will take away from Drag Race that I could actually do anything I want if I put my mind to it."

The final of RuPaul's Drag Race UK from BBC Three will be available to stream from 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

Video and text: Martin Barber