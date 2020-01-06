A section of cliff that tumbled on to a beach is a reminder "not to attempt to climb or play on the cliffs", the coastguard said.

The sandy cliff, between Gorleston and Hopton in Norfolk, collapsed near Gorleston Golf Club.

"With recent weather the sand is so soft it is dangerous and could easily bury someone in seconds," warned HM Coastguard Gorleston.

It urged people to take care and to report any dangers on the coast by calling 999.

The collapse is the third to have been caught on camera along the Norfolk coast since January.