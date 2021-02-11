A BBC weather forecaster has dived into deep snow wearing only his underpants after losing a "bet" with his social media followers.

Chris Bell, who is based at Weatherquest in Norwich, promised he would do the dive if snow reached more than one foot (30cm) deep at his home.

The winter weather led to more than 200 schools closing in Norfolk on Tuesday.

"I was forced to make good on the bet," Mr Bell said. "[My children] thought daddy was crazy."

