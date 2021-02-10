The moment a man was arrested after blackmailing 51 boys into sending him indecent pictures of themselves, siblings and friends, has been caught on police camera.

David Wilson, 36, of Kirstead, King's Lynn, Norfolk, pleaded guilty to 96 offences against victims aged between four and 14.

Video released by the National Crime Agency shows officers storming a property and detaining a topless Wilson, who shook his head as the offences were read to him.

He was jailed for 25 years at Ipswich Crown Court.