Thousands of starlings flying mesmerising patterns against the skyline have created an unforgettable wildlife experience for a passing Norfolk drone pilot.

The birds were performing their unpredictable aerial ballet above Swaffham.

"I spotted them close by and held position," said experienced commercial pilot James Horne.

"I was operating at a low level, probably only 20m (65ft), so I didn't get in their way."

Experts believe the birds create a murmuration as a way of confusing predators, to share warmth and communicate about feeding grounds.