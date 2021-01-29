A clinical psychologist has offered some advice for parents to manage stress and stay healthy during lockdown.

The prime minister announced schools in England would not be able to open to all pupils until 8 March at the earliest.

Dr Beth Mosley, from Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said parents had told her they were feeling "really overwhelmed" by juggling work, childcare and home-schooling.

She said: "First and foremost you need to look after yourselves, because only if you do that are you going to then be able to meet the needs of your children."