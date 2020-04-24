The daughter of "caring" man who died in hospital from coronavirus has spoken of the moment a nurse looked "heartbroken" as she turned off the machine keeping him alive.

Father-of-seven Edward Folkard, 65, died after spending 11 days battling the virus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in January.

One of his daughters, Sam Folkard, said: "The nurse that had to turn his machine off in the end probably was about the same age as me, if not younger. She looked heartbroken as well.

"How could they not be? They're watching so many people die."

Ms Folkard and her sister, Katie, praised the hospital's staff, who were "physically exhausted running between wards", and plan to raise money as a thank you for their help.