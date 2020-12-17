A woman who borrowed a camera and a zoom lens at the start of lockdown and taught herself how to use it has been shortlisted for a national photography award.

Laura Lake, 36, who works as an assistant manager in a pub, says capturing the wildlife in the countryside is a "thrill" and worth the patience it takes to get the perfect shot.

The mother-of-three's photograph of a newborn seal has been shortlisted for a British Photography award.

Ms Lake, from Loddon in Norfolk, said she had a "feeling" about the picture "but never in a million years did I expect to be shortlisted".

