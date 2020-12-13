Politics East: Your Brexit questions answered live

The UK left the EU on 31 January but as talks go to the wire on if Britain will leave with a trade deal or in a no-deal scenario at the end of the month - what would either outcome mean for the East of England?

The terms offered by the EU continue to be "unacceptable" to the UK, according to a government source.

In a Politic East live stream special from 10.30 GMT, we will have a panel of experts here to answer your questions on everything from holidays and travel to business and trade. What will a no-deal exit mean for your weekly shop?

Our guests include Essex-based travel guru Karen Slater, business and trade expert Adam Rake, and with all the analysis you need - BBC political correspondent Andrew Sinclair. Your host from Politics East is Amelia Reynolds.

To ask a question, add it via the comments box here.