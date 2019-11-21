Producers of a Christmas show that had to be cancelled due to Covid say people's reaction to its alternative light trail has been "incredible".

Some 100,000 tickets had been sold for this year’s Thursford Spectacular but in July, organisers made the "heartbreaking" decision to cancel.

The show, based in rural Norfolk, normally employs 460 people - from dancers to caterers - and has about 50 coach-loads of visitors a day from across the UK.

Projects manager George Cushing said 40 people had been working on the £500,000 light show since July: "To finish off quite a glum year, it’s somewhere we hope to be truly magical and happy for everyone."