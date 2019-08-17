A student who started sketching houses for fun in lockdown says the reaction on TikTok "blows my mind".

Olivia Elsey, who lives in Norwich, began drawing her favourite buildings during the pandemic as a way of passing the time.

The 22-year-old's work has gained 100,000 likes on the social media platform and has now turned into a part-time business.

The architecture student, from Huddersfield, said it had given her the confidence to follow the dream she had as a child: "Ever since I was little I’ve always been like: 'What if I could just be an artist for my career?'."

