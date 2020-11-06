A student who had to self-isolate after two flatmates tested positive for Covid-19 has said university life in 2020 seems "unfair".

Alice Pritchard, 18, a first-year journalism student at the University of East Anglia, kept a video diary of her time in quarantine at her shared flat in Norwich.

She had to attend virtual lectures online with limited access to the equipment she needed and had to delay a trip home to Nottingham to see her family.

She said: "It feels a little bit unfair because you only get one first year at uni. We'll never get this year back."