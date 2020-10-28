Celebrity chef Delia Smith has called for football fans to be allowed back in to stadiums to watch games live.

The Norwich City Football Club joint majority shareholder said it was "shocking" that supporters were unable to sit outside, "well-spaced" in the terraces at Carrow Road, despite being allowed inside at the ground's restaurants.

She said: "Football clubs are so expert at keeping young kids off the streets. And if football clubs close down then look out, they're going to have a lot more problems."

The government set up an independent task force to focus on getting supporters back into elite sports venues, and the chairman promised the group would do "all it can to come up with solutions".