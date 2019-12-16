A photographer says he hopes “people’s hearts can be moved” through his new exhibition about Islam.

Khalil Mitchell became Muslim 19 years ago and has documented life at the Ihsan Mosque and Islamic Centre in Norwich.

His photos are being shown in an online exhibition hosted by The Library Gallery for Black History Month.

“The aspect of Muslim life that I hope is encapsulated within my photos is that something bigger exists, that there is a means to connect with that bigger thing,” said Mr Mitchell.

