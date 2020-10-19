One of the most spectacular wildlife events in the UK takes place on the Norfolk coast, as tens of thousands of knot arrive from Arctic Canada and Iceland for their winter roost.

To see them is "just an extraordinary experience," said photographer and RSPB Snettisham reserve volunteer Les Bunyan.

“It's not just what you're looking at, it's also the sound you have to appreciate. When you get tens of thousands of birds flying around you – they make a lot of noise."

Knot undertake one of the longest migrations of any animal from their Arctic breeding grounds to the coasts and estuaries of Europe, Africa and Australia, where they spend the winter feasting on invertebrates.