Freshers are missing out on a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" because of Covid-19 restrictions, according to some students from the University of East Anglia.

As well as missing the chance to socialise and meet new people, students are taking their courses online and some feel it's not worth the tuition fee.

"I'd say it's a pretty raw deal right now," said Nathan Cooper, a third-year history student.

"I definitely feel as though the university should perhaps reduce fees," he added.

The mental health of young people, often living away from home for the first time, was also a concern.

If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed, these organisations offer advice and support.

In addition, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland). Mind also has a confidential telephone helpline on 0300 123 3393 (Monday-Friday, 0900-1800). StudentSpace has lots of useful resources on mental health at university, and you can find out if your university has a Nightline here.