A blind, professional wrestler has spoken of the moment he lost his sight in a car accident at the age of nine.

James Chilvers, 22, from Gorleston, Norfolk, featured in a BBC Three documentary called Step Into The Ring, which follows a group of young wrestlers.

He said: "The last thing that I saw were bright headlights and then there was this intense ringing in my ears. Instantly, everything that I did before, I could no longer do because my dad was drink-driving."

His trainer Zak Knight said: "The guy’s just got so much positive energy and so much determination that every session is a test for me.

"It's like, what am I going to do with this guy next week?"

