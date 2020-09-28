A village has begun a clean-up operation after hundreds of tonnes of sand blew off a beach in high winds.

Cars, gardens and roads in Walcott, Norfolk, were left concealed by the storm on Friday and Saturday.

North Norfolk District Council recently pumped 1.8m cubic metres of sand on to Bacton and Walcott beaches as part of a coastal management scheme - enough to half-fill Wembley Stadium.

The council said a clean-up started immediately and the authority's leader and coastal manager visited the village to speak to residents and assess damage to properties.