Teenagers have spoken of their “frustration” after young people were blamed for a rise in coronavirus cases.

In the seven days to 7 September, a third of all cases in England were people aged between 20 and 29.

Earlier this week, the Health Secretary said the UK could see a second spike in coronavirus cases if young people did not follow social distancing rules.

“The numbers have been going up. And we’ve seen in other countries where this leads, and it is not a good place,” the Health Secretary told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Don't kill your gran by catching coronavirus and then passing it on.”

Martha, who is from Norwich and about to start university, said: “I find it very frustrating that we are being blamed when we are expected to go back to school, and we are expected to start university.”

Posy, 18, said: "It seems hypocritical... when they encouraged us to go out and meet one another."

