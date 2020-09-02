Footage shot from a police helicopter has been released showing more than 500 people at a forest rave.

More than 100 officers were sent to Thetford Forest in Norfolk over the August bank holiday weekend.

Five people were arrested and fined £100 each in connection with the event. Police are now trying to identify the organisers of the gathering and said they have named suspects.

Since Friday, police in England have been able to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people - such as raves - up to £10,000. The Thetford Forest operation cost about £25,000, Norfolk police said.