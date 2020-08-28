A seal had to be lured away from a section of the Norfolk Broads after becoming overly friendly with people in the area.

The seal appeared in Ludham for about five days, jumping on to people's kayaks and paddleboards.

A shopkeeper in the area, along with the East Winch Wildlife Centre and Seal and Shore Watch, decided it was best to move her on for her own safety.

"The best way was just to lure her out with fish alongside our boat," said shopkeeper David Benbow.

