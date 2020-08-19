'I feel degraded, embarrassed and alone'.

Coronavirus: Norfolk man calls for public to be more understanding about face covering
People with "hidden disabilities" which stop them from wearing face coverings say they feel vulnerable due to a lack of understanding from the wider public.
Certain conditions mean you can be exempt from wearing a covering but when other people cannot see them it can lead to confrontations.
Mike Palmer, from Norfolk, who has an acquired brain injury due to a tumour, says people have left him feeling "degraded, embarrassed, lost and alone".
Some charities, like Harlow-based Hidden Disabilities, have created lanyards for people alerting others to the wearer's situation.
"In essence, it's making the invisible, visible... if you see somebody wearing a sunflower lanyard just try and give that person a little bit of understanding," said Paul White from the charity.
