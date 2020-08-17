Sea turns brown after flooding at coastal town

Media player
Sheringham seawater turns brown due to flooding
A section of seawater on the Norfolk coast turned a sludgy shade of brown as heavy rain brought flash floods to the area.
Overflowing drains gushed silt and dust into the water at Sheringham on Sunday.
Initial concerns the water was sewage were dismissed by Anglian Water.
A spokesman confirmed the brown water had since been "washed out to sea".
