Socially-distanced salsa 'stretches imagination'

Video

A dance teacher has restarted salsa lessons in the gym, but admits the usually romantic routines feel very different with social distancing in place.

Participants at a studio in Peterborough have to stay within self-contained boxes, rather than holding their partners, and only a small number of people are allowed to take part in person.

Jessica Guastella admitted it was not ideal, but was better than having to hold classes entirely on video calls.

She said: "It’s a bit of a stretch of your imagination but now at least in class you can see your partner, you can think through your steps. My classes are not just about dance, but I love to bring people together."