A woman who had to shield during the coronavirus lockdown due to chemotherapy said thinking about going out again had been "scary".

Susannah Close, 37, and others at high risk of Covid-19 have only been allowed to leave home since 1 August, but some have found it daunting.

A tearoom near Norwich has been running "shielded Wednesdays" dedicated to people with underlying health conditions.

Ms Close said: "Contemplating coming out of shielding was scary. Even on footpaths and things like that, you do feel like people don't really take things as seriously as you would like them to.

"So it's nice to be able to go somewhere that's dedicated to making that a safe environment."