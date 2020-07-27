Pride goes virtual as virus moves festival online

Video

Hundreds of people have taken part in a virtual parade for Norwich Pride, after coronavirus cancelled the original celebration.

The city has held a parade and other events for the LGBTQ+ community each July since 2009.

So attendees did not miss out this year, organisers asked people to send in videos of them waving their rainbow flags and giving messages of support to create a virtual parade.

Michelle Savage, a Norwich Pride trustee, said she felt "proud" of the city. "Even in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, we as a city came out to show our support," she said.