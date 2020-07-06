Royals meet nurse parted from girls for nine weeks

Video

A nurse parted from her two young daughters for nine weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic has met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, to thank health and social workers on the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service.

They spoke to Suzie Vaughan and her girls, aged seven and nine, who lived with her sister while she worked on a Covid-19 ward.

She said: "It was amazing. We just talked about the past few months, being away from the girls, work. They're lovely, it's brilliant and the girls finally got to meet a real-life princess, which made their day."