Three partially sighted and blind people have asked for others to be "understanding" as they try to navigate shops and high streets in a socially distanced UK.

Sue Baker, Reverend Simon Stokes and Mark Smith spoke of their experiences in the city of Norwich and said social distancing was taking away their independence.

Ms Baker said the pandemic had "shattered" her confidence. "One lady told me off for getting too close... you obviously don't realise I've got an eyesight problem," she said.

Mr Stokes said: "With the one-way signs and things, the [guide] dog can't read one-way arrows."

Charity RNIB said: "We are encouraging all retailers to follow our in store best practice guidelines, but we also urge shoppers to be vocal about any shortcomings."