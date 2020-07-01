Your 100 days of lockdown in photos

Video

From baking, to DIY, and DIY haircuts - people across the East of England have been sending in their photos to sum up life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Barker sent us a picture of a rainbow "tree of hope" she had discovered on a local walk, and new mum Christina Nobbs shared a photo of her arrival last month.

Elizabeth Jerome-Smith said her picture of her working in a visor was to remind people to "stay safe".

