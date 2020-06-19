William and Kate visit lockdown-hit businesses

Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited two independent businesses in Norfolk to hear how they have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, Prince William went to Smiths the Bakers, which reopened its 50-year-old shop in King's Lynn on Monday after being shut for 11 weeks.

Staff told him how the restrictions had impacted the family firm, with 80% of its wholesale customers having to close operations.

"The important thing is that shops like yours can get the footfall back in again, and the High Street and town feel like it's getting a little bit more back to normal," the duke said.

On Thursday, Catherine visited Fakenham Garden Centre, which had to close for seven weeks during the lockdown.

She heard about the social distancing measures the centre had implemented to make sure shoppers stay safe.