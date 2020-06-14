Video

A poet has tackled his own experiences of racism, Instagram girls "blacking up for likes" and the Black Lives Matter movement in his latest work.

Norwich A&E nurse Piers Harrison-Reid also reflects on his upbringing in Sheffield and online trolling in the piece "More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish".

The title is a twist on the "No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish" signs seen in the 1950s and '60s when black and Irish people could be refused jobs and accommodation.

In the performance, shot at The Shoe Factory Social Club in Norwich, he states: "I know if this video is viewed enough times I will get racially abused online, all the comments will whine with whataboutery and crime, and they'll miss the point every single time."