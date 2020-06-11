What can be done to tackle racism in the East of England?
After the death of George Floyd we reflect on what has happened and ask what comes next.

The BBC is hosting a live debate tackling the issue of racism in the East of England.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis, Black Lives Matter protest organiser Boni Adeliyi and the University of Bedfordshire's Prof Uvanney Maylor are on the panel. Your host is Amy Nomvula.

It follows protests around the UK last weekend after the death of George Floyd in the United States.

