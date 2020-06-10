Paramotor pilot captures city airport from the air

Video

A paramotor pilot has captured a unique view of a city airport from the sky, as the coronavirus lockdown led to planes being grounded.

Dan Jones, 26, took a flight over Norwich Airport at the end of last month after being given the go-ahead from air traffic control.

The pandemic has led to a reduced flight schedule, meaning the airspace became clear one evening to take the once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Mr Jones said he was "feeling quite nervous" ahead of the flight as you "shouldn't normally be here", but said the experience was "absolutely insane".

No flights, including the use of drones, are permitted within the proximity of an airport without the appropriate permissions.