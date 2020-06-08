Video

An artist has painted a graffiti mural in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign for a third time after a council painted over the first version and then a second was defaced.

"It's very disappointing but it won't stop me," Norwich-based artist Ruth Knapp said. "We'll be back, we've got plenty of paint."

Knapp's original artwork in an underpass near Pottergate in the city was removed by the council in a "hugely regrettable" move that attracted criticism on social media.

The replacement work was vandalised on Saturday night in a "racist gesture", only to be replaced for a third time on Sunday.