Man saws neighbour's car in 'hateful vendetta'

Video

A man was caught on CCTV using a saw to damage his neighbour's car in the middle of the night.

The incident in September was part of a series of attacks causing an estimated £36,000 of damage to property - including sealant being put into an exhaust pipe and car doors being glued shut.

The victim, John Huggins, said: "Michael Steward’s hateful vendetta has put our family through six years of hell. We are grateful for the help from the many police officers involved in bringing this person to justice.”

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, admitted two counts of criminal damage and was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £7,800 in compensation.