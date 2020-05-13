Buskers switch to live streams for Covid lockdown

Video

Some buskers in the city of Norwich say they have turned to live-streaming services so they can continue to share their music and earn money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Websites such as Twitch and Patreon allow musicians to earn money and chat with users who are enjoying their work.

Musician Jade Murray said: "If anybody is thinking about doing any live-streaming at all, now is the best time to start."

However, another busker, Peter Turrell, said he plans to play back on the streets once the risks start to subside.

"There is an element of risk, being a busker. You never know who's going to walk past and you're a sitting duck," he said.