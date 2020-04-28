Autistic artist uses painting to deal with coronavirus fear

Video

Painting is helping an autistic artist from Norfolk cope with the anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

David Downes, from Mattishall, says he finds the situation "very frightening and disturbing".

However, he feels there are positives to take from it.

"It's pulling everyone together... against a common enemy," he said.

Mr Downes is one of a number of artists in the East of England who have used the pandemic as their inspiration.

Lorna Johnson, from Hertfordshire, hopes to sell her painting of a superhero nurse to raise funds for the NHS and Johno Cornish, from Norwich, has painted his latest work using a screwdriver instead of a brush.