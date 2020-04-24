A&E nurse pens 'love poem' to the NHS

Video

An A&E nurse and poet has produced a "love poem" to the NHS that reflects the difficulties staff face battling coronavirus.

Piers Harrison-Reid, 27, regularly works at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital and is a former "slam poet" champion - where people read their work in front of judges.

Originally written for the NHS's 70th birthday in 2018, he has updated his work "Love is for the Brave" to reflect the current situation facing the health service.

In it he praises fellow doctors and nurses and speaks of the battles they face every day with funding and equipment.