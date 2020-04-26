Cancer charity hosts virtual marathon fundraiser

Video

A Norfolk-based charity which gives comfort boxes to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer has launched a virtual marathon to help boost funds.

Like many charities, littlelifts had to cancel fundraising events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It gives boxes filled with items that relieve the side effects of chemotherapy to NHS hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The charity's founder, Oa Hackett, 33, who lives near Norwich, said the team was having to be "creative" with its fundraising since the lockdown.