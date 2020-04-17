Staff clap as coronavirus survivor leaves hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: James Paget hospital staff clap as woman leaves hospital

Nurses and doctors clapped and cheered as a coronavirus survivor left hospital after receiving treatment.

The woman received a special guard of honour as she was taken in a wheelchair through the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.

A spokesman for the hospital, which serves patients in east Norfolk and north east Suffolk, said "it was an extremely emotional moment".

"There were tears of gratitude and joy," he added.

  • 17 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Tears as coronavirus patient reunites with son