Students and volunteers give time to make PPE

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Students and volunteers help make PPE in Norfolk factory
Students and volunteers are helping a Norfolk factory to make face shields for care workers.
Panel Graphic, in Loddon, normally makes parts for luxury cars but switched production to help the fight against coronavirus.
Its 40-strong staff has been bolstered by volunteers and students sent home by their colleges.
"I needed something to do... and what better thing to do?" said student Marlee Davies.
-
15 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-52291788/students-and-volunteers-help-make-ppe-in-norfolk-factoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window