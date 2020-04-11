Swimmer rigs up garden pool to get 'cold water fix'

Video

A swimmer who is used to taking a dip in the sea or a river twice a day has recreated the experience in a paddling pool at home.

Dani Cameron tethers herself to a chair in her back garden near Norwich then swims on the spot to get her daily "cold water fix" during the coronavirus lockdown.

Many fellow swimmers have been messaging her on social media to ask how they can set up something similar, to cope with restrictions on movement during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "Lots of people think it’s hilarious, but it does what it needs to do for me now, until I can escape back in to the sea or the river.

"Cold water swimming is really, really good for making you feel much better about situations."