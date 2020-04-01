How to photograph wildlife in your back garden

Media player
Coronavirus: Top tips on how to photograph wildlife in self-isolation
You don't need to head out into the countryside to photograph wildlife, says BBC cameraman Shaun Whitmore.
He has shared his top tips for getting some fantastic shots without leaving your house which include being patient, practising and enjoying it.
"I only have a small garden... but it still attracts a good variety of birds," said Mr Whitmore.
"Watching nature is meant to be relaxing and fun," he added.
01 Apr 2020
