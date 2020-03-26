Video

A former Labour parliamentary candidate has been detained by Spanish police after being removed from a swimming pool in a coronavirus lockdown in Tenerife.

Video shows Joanne Rust, a Labour councillor on King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, refusing to get out of the pool at a Canary Islands resort.

An officer dived in to remove her as other holidaymakers applauded while she was led away. Spanish police said officers were investigating.

Mrs Rust and the Labour Party have declined to comment. Her union Unison said her actions were irresponsible.