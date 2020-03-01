'There's nothing like being upside down'

Video

A former raver says discovering calisthenics helped her to kick the party lifestyle that was taking a toll on her physical and mental health.

Natty Beatts, from Norwich, discovered the strength sport while in Los Angeles and said it helped her "see a way out" of a difficult period.

"It's literally like meditation... It's just you and the bars," said Ms Beatts.

