'There's nothing like being upside down'

A former raver says discovering calisthenics helped her to kick the party lifestyle that was taking a toll on her physical and mental health.
Natty Beatts, from Norwich, discovered the strength sport while in Los Angeles and said it helped her "see a way out" of a difficult period.
"It's literally like meditation... It's just you and the bars," said Ms Beatts.
01 Mar 2020
