'Parkour gave me a way of channelling my anger'
A 17-year-old boy with autism and ADHD says learning parkour has helped him cope with his emotions.
Anthony, from Norfolk, says the pursuit - where you get from one point to another in the fastest and most efficient way possible - has allowed him to "channel" his anger.
"Life has changed so much," he said, "because before then, I was not happy one bit."
He hopes his story will inspire others to take up parkour.
15 Feb 2020
