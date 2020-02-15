'Parkour gave me a way of channelling my anger'

Video

A 17-year-old boy with autism and ADHD says learning parkour has helped him cope with his emotions.

Anthony, from Norfolk, says the pursuit - where you get from one point to another in the fastest and most efficient way possible - has allowed him to "channel" his anger.

"Life has changed so much," he said, "because before then, I was not happy one bit."

He hopes his story will inspire others to take up parkour.

