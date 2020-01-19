'Make-up was my coping mechanism after coming out'

Video

A make-up artist with more than 45,000 Instagram followers has told how make-up became his "coping mechanism" after coming out as gay.

Georgie Aldous, 21, from Gorleston, Norfolk, began experimenting with make-up as a teenager when he was bullied at school.

He said it helped him express his feelings, adding "you can transform yourself into so many different people".

"On the days when you are feeling a little bit down or a bit uninspired, I really like to do a look and really go all out," he said.

"And then I just feel like this new person and it just makes me feel really good."

The online blogger, who speaks out about mental health, said it was important for young people to limit their social media use and "switch off if you're getting hate comments".

