Aerial film shows caravans on brink after landslip

Norfolk cliff collapse: Aerial footage shows caravans on the edge
A landslide has left three caravans teetering on the brink after a cliff collapse.
It is estimated an area of land the size of two football pitches fell on to the North Sea shore.
Only one of the caravans at Trimingham House Caravan Park in Norfolk was in use at the time.
Nobody was injured.
06 Jan 2020
