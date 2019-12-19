Media player
'My camera helped me beat homelessness'
A recovering addict has explained how wildlife photography helped him to turn his life around.
David Cullingford, 61, sought help from St Martin's Housing Trust in Norwich after he was released from prison.
As well as helping him get back on his feet, the homeless charity loaned him a camera which he used to take photos of wildlife near its Norwich offices.
"That opened another avenue for me... I love it," said Mr Cullingford.
His pictures are now used in the charity's fundraising calendar.
"That was a way of giving something back," he added.
