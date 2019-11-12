Video

Rare footage of a grey seal birth has been filmed by BBC East on a beach that has an established colony.

The pup will spend the next six weeks on the sands at Horsey in Norfolk before heading out to sea.

More than 2,000 were born at the colony in 2018 and 80,000 people visited the site to catch a glimpse of them.

The beach is open to the public, but wildlife groups say it is important to keep your distance from the seals and keep dogs on leads to prevent mothers from abandoning their pups.